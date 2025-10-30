Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Mavryk Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MVRK will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Mavryk Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.0242 $0.0242 $0.0242 -19.60% USD Actual Prediction Mavryk Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Mavryk Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.0242 in 2025. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Mavryk Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.025410 in 2026. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MVRK is $ 0.026680 with a 10.25% growth rate. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MVRK is $ 0.028014 with a 15.76% growth rate. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MVRK in 2029 is $ 0.029415 along with 21.55% growth rate. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MVRK in 2030 is $ 0.030886 along with 27.63% growth rate. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Mavryk Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.050310. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Mavryk Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.081949. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.0242 0.00%

2026 $ 0.025410 5.00%

2027 $ 0.026680 10.25%

2028 $ 0.028014 15.76%

2029 $ 0.029415 21.55%

2030 $ 0.030886 27.63%

2031 $ 0.032430 34.01%

2032 $ 0.034051 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.035754 47.75%

2034 $ 0.037542 55.13%

2035 $ 0.039419 62.89%

2036 $ 0.041390 71.03%

2037 $ 0.043459 79.59%

2038 $ 0.045632 88.56%

2039 $ 0.047914 97.99%

2040 $ 0.050310 107.89% Show More Short Term Mavryk Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.0242 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.024203 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.024223 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.024299 0.41% Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MVRK on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.0242 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MVRK, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.024203 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MVRK, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.024223 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MVRK is $0.024299 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Mavryk Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0242$ 0.0242 $ 0.0242 Price Change (24H) -19.60% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.43K$ 4.43K $ 4.43K Volume (24H) -- The latest MVRK price is $ 0.0242. It has a 24-hour change of -19.60%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.43K. Furthermore, MVRK has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live MVRK Price

Mavryk Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Mavryk Network live price page, the current price of Mavryk Network is 0.0242USD. The circulating supply of Mavryk Network(MVRK) is 0.00 MVRK , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.20% $ -0.006100 $ 0.0306 $ 0.0242

7 Days -0.48% $ -0.022400 $ 0.0627 $ 0.0234

30 Days -0.69% $ -0.055000 $ 0.098 $ 0.0234 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Mavryk Network has shown a price movement of $-0.006100 , reflecting a -0.20% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Mavryk Network was trading at a high of $0.0627 and a low of $0.0234 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.48% . This recent trend showcases MVRK's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Mavryk Network has experienced a -0.69% change, reflecting approximately $-0.055000 to its value. This indicates that MVRK could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Mavryk Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full MVRK Price History

How Does Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Prediction Module Work? The Mavryk Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MVRK based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Mavryk Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MVRK, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Mavryk Network. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MVRK. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MVRK to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Mavryk Network.

Why is MVRK Price Prediction Important?

MVRK Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

