What is Illuvium (ILV)

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

Illuvium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Illuvium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ILV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Illuvium price prediction page.

Illuvium Price History

Tracing ILV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ILV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Illuvium price history page.

How to buy Illuvium (ILV)

Looking for how to buy Illuvium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Illuvium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ILV to Local Currencies

Illuvium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Illuvium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Illuvium What is the price of Illuvium (ILV) today? The live price of Illuvium (ILV) is 11.81 USD . What is the market cap of Illuvium (ILV)? The current market cap of Illuvium is $ 68.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ILV by its real-time market price of 11.81 USD . What is the circulating supply of Illuvium (ILV)? The current circulating supply of Illuvium (ILV) is 5.76M USD . What was the highest price of Illuvium (ILV)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Illuvium (ILV) is 1,924.017 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Illuvium (ILV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Illuvium (ILV) is $ 425.54K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

