GAIB Price Today

The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is ￡ 0.01298, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01298 per GAIB.

GAIB currently ranks #1497 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.66M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between ￡ 0.01278 (low) and ￡ 0.01304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.20469213177112543, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0083154582297694246.

In short-term performance, GAIB moved -0.08% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.17K.

GAIB (GAIB) Market Information

Rank No.1497 Market Cap ￡ 2.66M￡ 2.66M ￡ 2.66M Volume (24H) ￡ 55.17K￡ 55.17K ￡ 55.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 12.98M￡ 12.98M ￡ 12.98M Circulation Supply 204.83M 204.83M 204.83M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.48% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of GAIB is ￡ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.17K. The circulating supply of GAIB is 204.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.98M.