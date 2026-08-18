GAIB Price(GAIB)
The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is ￡ 0.01298, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01298 per GAIB.
GAIB currently ranks #1497 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.66M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between ￡ 0.01278 (low) and ￡ 0.01304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.20469213177112543, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0083154582297694246.
In short-term performance, GAIB moved -0.08% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.17K.
No.1497
20.48%
ETH
The current Market Cap of GAIB is ￡ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.17K. The circulating supply of GAIB is 204.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.98M.
-0.08%
-0.22%
+1.96%
+1.96%
Track the price changes of GAIB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0000218
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0013
|-9.11%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00001
|-0.08%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00648
|-33.30%
Today, GAIB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000218 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0013 (-9.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GAIB saw a change of ￡ -0.00001 (-0.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00648 (-33.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GAIB (GAIB)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate GAIB recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GAIB market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
GAIB_USDT has been trading above the 0.01294 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.01302 coincides with the R1 resistance level, placing the price near the upper boundary of the pivot zone. The moving average group and EMA group are arranged in a bullish configuration, while indicator consistency suggests that short-term buying pressure is dominant. The structural hierarchy remains within the upper portion of the oscillation range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction. Momentum shows signs of concentrated release. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators indicate extreme overbought conditions. Volatility remains stable, with the fast and slow indicators aligned in the same direction, indicating a temporary balance between long and short positions at the current price level, without any clear divergence signals. Near-term resistance lies at 0.01302, approximately 0% away from the current price. Secondary resistance is located at 0.01308, roughly 0.46% above the current price. Near-term support is found at the 0.01294 pivot point, about 0.61% below the current price, while secondary support sits at 0.01288, approximately 0.92% below the current price. The far-end reference level is set at S2, at 0.0128.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of GAIB could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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GAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.
For a more in-depth understanding of GAIB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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