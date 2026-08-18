Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live GAIB price today is 0.01298 GBP.GAIB market cap is 2,658,715.03766 GBP. Track real-time GAIB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GAIB price today is 0.01298 GBP.GAIB market cap is 2,658,715.03766 GBP. Track real-time GAIB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About GAIB

GAIB Price Info

What is GAIB

GAIB Whitepaper

GAIB Official Website

GAIB Tokenomics

GAIB Price Forecast

GAIB History

GAIB Buying Guide

GAIB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GAIB Spot

GAIB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GAIB Logo

GAIB Price(GAIB)

1 GAIB to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0094608
￡0.0094608￡0.0094608
-0.23%1D
GBP
GAIB (GAIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:43:42 (UTC+8)

GAIB Price Today

The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is ￡ 0.01298, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01298 per GAIB.

GAIB currently ranks #1497 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.66M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between ￡ 0.01278 (low) and ￡ 0.01304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.20469213177112543, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0083154582297694246.

In short-term performance, GAIB moved -0.08% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.17K.

GAIB (GAIB) Market Information

No.1497

￡ 2.66M
￡ 2.66M￡ 2.66M

￡ 55.17K
￡ 55.17K￡ 55.17K

￡ 12.98M
￡ 12.98M￡ 12.98M

204.83M
204.83M 204.83M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

20.48%

ETH

The current Market Cap of GAIB is ￡ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.17K. The circulating supply of GAIB is 204.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.98M.

GAIB Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01278
￡ 0.01278￡ 0.01278
24H Low
￡ 0.01304
￡ 0.01304￡ 0.01304
24H High

￡ 0.01278
￡ 0.01278￡ 0.01278

￡ 0.01304
￡ 0.01304￡ 0.01304

￡ 0.20469213177112543
￡ 0.20469213177112543￡ 0.20469213177112543

￡ 0.0083154582297694246
￡ 0.0083154582297694246￡ 0.0083154582297694246

-0.08%

-0.22%

+1.96%

+1.96%

GAIB (GAIB) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of GAIB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000218-0.22%
30 Days￡ -0.0013-9.11%
60 Days￡ -0.00001-0.08%
90 Days￡ -0.00648-33.30%
GAIB Price Change Today

Today, GAIB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000218 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GAIB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0013 (-9.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GAIB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GAIB saw a change of ￡ -0.00001 (-0.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GAIB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00648 (-33.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GAIB (GAIB)?

Check out the GAIB Price History page now.

Analysis for GAIB

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate GAIB recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

GAIB market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GAIB market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

GAIB_USDT has been trading above the 0.01294 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.01302 coincides with the R1 resistance level, placing the price near the upper boundary of the pivot zone. The moving average group and EMA group are arranged in a bullish configuration, while indicator consistency suggests that short-term buying pressure is dominant. The structural hierarchy remains within the upper portion of the oscillation range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction. Momentum shows signs of concentrated release. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators indicate extreme overbought conditions. Volatility remains stable, with the fast and slow indicators aligned in the same direction, indicating a temporary balance between long and short positions at the current price level, without any clear divergence signals. Near-term resistance lies at 0.01302, approximately 0% away from the current price. Secondary resistance is located at 0.01308, roughly 0.46% above the current price. Near-term support is found at the 0.01294 pivot point, about 0.61% below the current price, while secondary support sits at 0.01288, approximately 0.92% below the current price. The far-end reference level is set at S2, at 0.0128.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence GAIB's prices?

GAIB token prices are influenced by several key factors:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence significantly impact GAIB pricing.

Supply & Demand: Token circulation, trading volume, and holder behavior directly affect price movements.

Technology Updates: Platform developments, partnerships, and technical improvements can drive price changes.

Regulatory News: Government policies and regulatory announcements in relevant jurisdictions impact investor sentiment.

Competition: Performance of similar AI-focused crypto projects affects GAIB's market position.

Trading Activity: Exchange listings, liquidity levels, and institutional interest influence price stability.

Economic Factors: Global economic conditions and traditional market performance often correlate with crypto prices.

Why do people want to know GAIB's price today?

People want to know GAIB price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying buying/selling opportunities, monitoring market trends, and assessing investment timing. Real-time price data helps traders capitalize on volatility and manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for GAIB

GAIB (GAIB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GAIB in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GAIB (GAIB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GAIB could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GAIB will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GAIB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GAIB Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest GAIB in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with GAIB? Buying GAIB is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy GAIB. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your GAIB (GAIB) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and GAIB will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy GAIB (GAIB) Guide

What can you do with GAIB

Owning GAIB allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying GAIB (GAIB) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is GAIB (GAIB)

GAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

GAIB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GAIB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GAIB Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GAIB

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:43:42 (UTC+8)

GAIB (GAIB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about GAIB

GAIB USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GAIB with leverage. Explore GAIB USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade GAIB (GAIB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GAIB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GAIB/USDT
￡0.0094754
￡0.0094754￡0.0094754
-0.15%
4.30M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.245426
￡0.245426￡0.245426

+1,020.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0102857
￡0.0102857￡0.0102857

+0.64%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.0245207
￡0.0245207￡0.0245207

-5.03%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0506036
￡0.0506036￡0.0506036

+0.46%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.245426
￡0.245426￡0.245426

+1,020.66%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000336968
￡0.000336968￡0.000336968

+218.34%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0068401
￡0.0068401￡0.0068401

+30.13%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.392375
￡0.392375￡0.392375

+14.58%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

￡0.1428464
￡0.1428464￡0.1428464

+10.22%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GAIB-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GAIB
GAIB
GBP
GBP

1 GAIB = 0.0094754 GBP