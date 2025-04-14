What is FIT (FIT)

SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FIT tokens by walking, running, or cycling, as well as by developing their own lands within the platform. The FIT token is used within the SNKRZ economy system, allowing users to purchase items, improve their shoes, and acquire new lands.

FIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



FIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FIT price prediction page.

FIT Price History

Tracing FIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FIT price history page.

How to buy FIT (FIT)

Looking for how to buy FIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 FIT to VND ₫ 1.50897285 1 FIT to AUD A$ 0.000092983 1 FIT to GBP ￡ 0.0000441375 1 FIT to EUR € 0.000051788 1 FIT to USD $ 0.00005885 1 FIT to MYR RM 0.0002595285 1 FIT to TRY ₺ 0.0022380655 1 FIT to JPY ¥ 0.00841555 1 FIT to RUB ₽ 0.004839824 1 FIT to INR ₹ 0.005063454 1 FIT to IDR Rp 0.9974574775 1 FIT to KRW ₩ 0.0837123595 1 FIT to PHP ₱ 0.0033573925 1 FIT to EGP ￡E. 0.0030007615 1 FIT to BRL R$ 0.000344861 1 FIT to CAD C$ 0.0000818015 1 FIT to BDT ৳ 0.0071496865 1 FIT to NGN ₦ 0.0944619005 1 FIT to UAH ₴ 0.002429328 1 FIT to VES Bs 0.00417835 1 FIT to PKR Rs 0.016507425 1 FIT to KZT ₸ 0.030476061 1 FIT to THB ฿ 0.001976183 1 FIT to TWD NT$ 0.001905563 1 FIT to AED د.إ 0.0002159795 1 FIT to CHF Fr 0.0000476685 1 FIT to HKD HK$ 0.0004560875 1 FIT to MAD .د.م 0.000544951 1 FIT to MXN $ 0.0011846505

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIT What is the price of FIT (FIT) today? The live price of FIT (FIT) is 0.00005885 USD . What is the market cap of FIT (FIT)? The current market cap of FIT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIT by its real-time market price of 0.00005885 USD . What is the circulating supply of FIT (FIT)? The current circulating supply of FIT (FIT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of FIT (FIT)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of FIT (FIT) is 0.03729 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FIT (FIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of FIT (FIT) is $ 617.50 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

