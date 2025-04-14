What is Dimitra Token (DMTR)

Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.

What is the price of Dimitra Token (DMTR) today? The live price of Dimitra Token (DMTR) is 0.02042 USD . What is the market cap of Dimitra Token (DMTR)? The current market cap of Dimitra Token is $ 9.93M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DMTR by its real-time market price of 0.02042 USD . What is the circulating supply of Dimitra Token (DMTR)? The current circulating supply of Dimitra Token (DMTR) is 486.50M USD . What was the highest price of Dimitra Token (DMTR)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Dimitra Token (DMTR) is 0.26 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Dimitra Token (DMTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Dimitra Token (DMTR) is $ 80.77K USD .

