What is CONFLUX (CFX)

Brief introduction: Conflux Network is an open protocol for a new world of DApps, finance, and Web 3.0. As a fast and secure public blockchain, Conflux Network combines Proof of Work and a Tree-Graph structure to power a new generation of decentralized commerce.

CONFLUX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CONFLUX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CFX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CONFLUX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CONFLUX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CONFLUX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CONFLUX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CFX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CONFLUX price prediction page.

CONFLUX Price History

Tracing CFX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CFX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CONFLUX price history page.

How to buy CONFLUX (CFX)

Looking for how to buy CONFLUX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CONFLUX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CFX to Local Currencies

1 CFX to VND ₫ 1,798.97256 1 CFX to AUD A$ 0.1108528 1 CFX to GBP ￡ 0.0533216 1 CFX to EUR € 0.0617408 1 CFX to USD $ 0.07016 1 CFX to MYR RM 0.3094056 1 CFX to TRY ₺ 2.6702896 1 CFX to JPY ¥ 10.0756776 1 CFX to RUB ₽ 5.7860952 1 CFX to INR ₹ 6.0323568 1 CFX to IDR Rp 1,189.152364 1 CFX to KRW ₩ 99.8004952 1 CFX to PHP ₱ 4.0019264 1 CFX to EGP ￡E. 3.5774584 1 CFX to BRL R$ 0.4090328 1 CFX to CAD C$ 0.0968208 1 CFX to BDT ৳ 8.5237384 1 CFX to NGN ₦ 112.7969336 1 CFX to UAH ₴ 2.8962048 1 CFX to VES Bs 4.98136 1 CFX to PKR Rs 19.67988 1 CFX to KZT ₸ 36.3330576 1 CFX to THB ฿ 2.3580776 1 CFX to TWD NT$ 2.2752888 1 CFX to AED د.إ 0.2574872 1 CFX to CHF Fr 0.0575312 1 CFX to HKD HK$ 0.54374 1 CFX to MAD .د.م 0.6496816 1 CFX to MXN $ 1.4081112

CONFLUX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CONFLUX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CONFLUX What is the price of CONFLUX (CFX) today? The live price of CONFLUX (CFX) is 0.07016 USD . What is the market cap of CONFLUX (CFX)? The current market cap of CONFLUX is $ 359.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CFX by its real-time market price of 0.07016 USD . What is the circulating supply of CONFLUX (CFX)? The current circulating supply of CONFLUX (CFX) is 5.12B USD . What was the highest price of CONFLUX (CFX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of CONFLUX (CFX) is 1.71499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CONFLUX (CFX)? The 24-hour trading volume of CONFLUX (CFX) is $ 3.57M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!