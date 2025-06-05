What is Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge is the leading Web3 protocol focused on bridging real-world assets (RWAs) with decentralized finance (DeFi). Our mission is to unlock the next trillion dollars of real-world assets by leveraging blockchain technology to tokenize assets, bring transparency to financial systems, and enable efficient capital distribution.

Centrifuge Price Prediction

Centrifuge Price History

How to buy Centrifuge (CFG)

What is the price of Centrifuge (CFG) today? The live price of Centrifuge (CFG) is 0.1727 USD . What is the market cap of Centrifuge (CFG)? The current market cap of Centrifuge is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CFG by its real-time market price of 0.1727 USD . What is the circulating supply of Centrifuge (CFG)? The current circulating supply of Centrifuge (CFG) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Centrifuge (CFG)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Centrifuge (CFG) is 0.3679 USD .

