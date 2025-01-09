Moosecoin Preis (MOOSE)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Moosecoin (MOOSE) beträgt heute 0.00107583 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 1.03M USD. Der MOOSE zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Moosecoin Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 19.69K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Moosecoin im Tagesverlauf beträgt -14.75%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 955.10M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von MOOSE zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue MOOSE-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Moosecoin zu USD bei $ -0.000186199053990188.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Moosecoin zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Moosecoin zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Moosecoin zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.000186199053990188
|-14.75%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Moosecoin: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-1.50%
-14.75%
-14.73%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
|1 MOOSE zu AUD
A$0.0017320863
|1 MOOSE zu GBP
￡0.0008714223
|1 MOOSE zu EUR
€0.0010435551
|1 MOOSE zu USD
$0.00107583
|1 MOOSE zu MYR
RM0.004841235
|1 MOOSE zu TRY
₺0.0380305905
|1 MOOSE zu JPY
¥0.170088723
|1 MOOSE zu RUB
₽0.1093258446
|1 MOOSE zu INR
₹0.0924245553
|1 MOOSE zu IDR
Rp17.3520943449
|1 MOOSE zu PHP
₱0.0629037801
|1 MOOSE zu EGP
￡E.0.0544262397
|1 MOOSE zu BRL
R$0.0065840796
|1 MOOSE zu CAD
C$0.0015384369
|1 MOOSE zu BDT
৳0.130498179
|1 MOOSE zu NGN
₦1.6627920897
|1 MOOSE zu UAH
₴0.0454215426
|1 MOOSE zu VES
Bs0.05701899
|1 MOOSE zu PKR
Rs0.299833821
|1 MOOSE zu KZT
₸0.5656283808
|1 MOOSE zu THB
฿0.0372775095
|1 MOOSE zu TWD
NT$0.0354270819
|1 MOOSE zu CHF
Fr0.0009790053
|1 MOOSE zu HKD
HK$0.0083699574
|1 MOOSE zu MAD
.د.م0.0108013332