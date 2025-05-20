Theta Network Cena (THETA)
Cena Theta Network v živo (THETA) je danes 0.887215 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 887.94M USD. Cena THETA v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Theta Network:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Theta Network znotraj dneva je -0.34%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 1.00B USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od THETA v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni THETA.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Theta Network v USD $ -0.0031153613019095.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Theta Network v USD $ +0.2670817915.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Theta Network v USD $ -0.0540894173.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Theta Network v USD $ -0.3638977794190058.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ -0.0031153613019095
|-0.34%
|30 dni
|$ +0.2670817915
|+30.10%
|60 dni
|$ -0.0540894173
|-6.09%
|90 dni
|$ -0.3638977794190058
|-29.08%
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Theta Network: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
-0.38%
-0.34%
-11.96%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components. Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history. Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 THETA v VND
₫22,749.079815
|1 THETA v AUD
A$1.3663111
|1 THETA v GBP
￡0.6565391
|1 THETA v EUR
€0.7807492
|1 THETA v USD
$0.887215
|1 THETA v MYR
RM3.80615235
|1 THETA v TRY
₺34.4594306
|1 THETA v JPY
¥128.5929421
|1 THETA v RUB
₽71.6337391
|1 THETA v INR
₹75.7326724
|1 THETA v IDR
Rp14,544.5058696
|1 THETA v KRW
₩1,232.2351692
|1 THETA v PHP
₱49.49772485
|1 THETA v EGP
￡E.44.40511075
|1 THETA v BRL
R$5.0038926
|1 THETA v CAD
C$1.23322885
|1 THETA v BDT
৳107.7966225
|1 THETA v NGN
₦1,421.8152704
|1 THETA v UAH
₴36.9258883
|1 THETA v VES
Bs83.39821
|1 THETA v PKR
Rs250.6914704
|1 THETA v KZT
₸453.1184448
|1 THETA v THB
฿29.39343295
|1 THETA v TWD
NT$26.7584044
|1 THETA v AED
د.إ3.25607905
|1 THETA v CHF
Fr0.73638845
|1 THETA v HKD
HK$6.9380213
|1 THETA v MAD
.د.م8.18899445
|1 THETA v MXN
$17.13212165