Shinobi Price (NINJA)
The live price of Shinobi (NINJA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NINJA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shinobi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.14K USD
- Shinobi price change within the day is -1.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NINJA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NINJA price information.
During today, the price change of Shinobi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shinobi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shinobi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shinobi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shinobi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
-1.30%
+4.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the shadowy realms of the digital currency world, where trends change faster than the blink of an eye, a legend was born from the ashes of volatility and uncertainty. This legend, known as Shinobi $NINJA, was not just another memecoin.
