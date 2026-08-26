Safevano Wallet Price Today

The live Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) price today is $ 0.01421942, with a 39.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFEVANO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01421942 per SAFEVANO.

Safevano Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,398, with a circulating supply of 11.00M SAFEVANO. During the last 24 hours, SAFEVANO traded between $ 0.0132591 (low) and $ 0.023398 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.066279, while the all-time low was $ 0.00570347.

In short-term performance, SAFEVANO moved +0.52% in the last hour and +87.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.51K.

Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.40K$ 156.40K $ 156.40K Volume (24H) $ 10.51K$ 10.51K $ 10.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.40K$ 156.40K $ 156.40K Circulation Supply 11.00M 11.00M 11.00M Total Supply 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Safevano Wallet is $ 156.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.51K. The circulating supply of SAFEVANO is 11.00M, with a total supply of 11000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.40K.