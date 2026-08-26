LAIKA the Cosmodog Price Today

The live LAIKA the Cosmodog (LAIKA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAIKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAIKA.

LAIKA the Cosmodog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 163,114, with a circulating supply of 1.00T LAIKA. During the last 24 hours, LAIKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAIKA moved -0.66% in the last hour and +33.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LAIKA the Cosmodog (LAIKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 163.11K$ 163.11K $ 163.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.11K$ 163.11K $ 163.11K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LAIKA the Cosmodog is $ 163.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAIKA is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.11K.