Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 33,88 24H High $ 35,37 All Time High $ 67,01 Lowest Price $ 16,44 Price Change (1H) -0,35% Price Change (1D) -1,42% Price Change (7D) +8,42%

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) real-time price is $34,84. Over the past 24 hours, STAVAX traded between a low of $ 33,88 and a high of $ 35,37, showing active market volatility. STAVAX's all-time high price is $ 67,01, while its all-time low price is $ 16,44.

In terms of short-term performance, STAVAX has changed by -0,35% over the past hour, -1,42% over 24 hours, and +8,42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29,90M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29,90M Circulation Supply 858,77K Total Supply 858.769,0837624773

The current Market Cap of Hypha Staked AVAX is $ 29,90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAVAX is 858,77K, with a total supply of 858769.0837624773. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29,90M.