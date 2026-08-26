Hipo Staked GRAM Price Today

The live Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) price today is $ 1.65, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current HGRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.65 per HGRAM.

Hipo Staked GRAM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,700,667, with a circulating supply of 7.11M HGRAM. During the last 24 hours, HGRAM traded between $ 1.25 (low) and $ 1.72 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.63713.

In short-term performance, HGRAM moved -1.86% in the last hour and +17.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 218.79.

Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.70M$ 11.70M $ 11.70M Volume (24H) $ 218.79$ 218.79 $ 218.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.11M$ 12.11M $ 12.11M Circulation Supply 7.11M 7.11M 7.11M Total Supply 7,358,622.966817183 7,358,622.966817183 7,358,622.966817183

The current Market Cap of Hipo Staked GRAM is $ 11.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 218.79. The circulating supply of HGRAM is 7.11M, with a total supply of 7358622.966817183. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.11M.