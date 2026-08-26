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The live Hipo Staked GRAM price today is 1.65 USD.HGRAM market cap is 11,700,667 USD. Track real-time HGRAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Hipo Staked GRAM price today is 1.65 USD.HGRAM market cap is 11,700,667 USD. Track real-time HGRAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Hipo Staked GRAM Logo

Hipo Staked GRAM Price (HGRAM)

Unlisted

1 HGRAM to USD Live Price:

$1.64
$1.64$1.64
-2.37%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:02:45 (UTC+8)

Hipo Staked GRAM Price Today

The live Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) price today is $ 1.65, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current HGRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.65 per HGRAM.

Hipo Staked GRAM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,700,667, with a circulating supply of 7.11M HGRAM. During the last 24 hours, HGRAM traded between $ 1.25 (low) and $ 1.72 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.63713.

In short-term performance, HGRAM moved -1.86% in the last hour and +17.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 218.79.

Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Market Information

$ 11.70M
$ 11.70M$ 11.70M

$ 218.79
$ 218.79$ 218.79

$ 12.11M
$ 12.11M$ 12.11M

7.11M
7.11M 7.11M

7,358,622.966817183
7,358,622.966817183 7,358,622.966817183

The current Market Cap of Hipo Staked GRAM is $ 11.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 218.79. The circulating supply of HGRAM is 7.11M, with a total supply of 7358622.966817183. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.11M.

Hipo Staked GRAM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25
24H Low
$ 1.72
$ 1.72$ 1.72
24H High

$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25

$ 1.72
$ 1.72$ 1.72

$ 8.35
$ 8.35$ 8.35

$ 0.63713
$ 0.63713$ 0.63713

-1.86%

-2.22%

+17.23%

+17.23%

Price Prediction for Hipo Staked GRAM

Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HGRAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hipo Staked GRAM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hipo Staked GRAM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HGRAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hipo Staked GRAM Price Prediction.

What is Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM)

hGRAM is a liquid staking token for GRAM on the TON blockchain, issued by Hipo. Users receive hGRAM when staking GRAM through the Hipo protocol, allowing them to continue using their assets across the TON ecosystem while earning staking rewards. The value of hGRAM increases over time as staking rewards accrue, providing a simple and capital-efficient way to participate in TON staking without locking liquidity. hGRAM can be held, transferred, traded, or integrated into DeFi applications while maintaining exposure to underlying staked GRAM and its rewards. Hipo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol on TON designed to maximize staking efficiency and unlock additional utility for staked assets.

hGRAM has its community-driven reward model. In addition to native staking rewards, active participants in the Hipo ecosystem can earn HPO, the governance and utility token of the protocol. HPO holders may receive additional incentives and boosted rewards through community programs, creating stronger alignment between long-term users and the growth of the protocol. The token is backed by staked GRAM through Hipo's non-custodial liquid staking infrastructure and accrues value as staking rewards are generated. By combining staking rewards, liquidity, DeFi composability, and community incentives in a single asset, hGRAM offers a more engaging and capital-efficient staking experience on TON.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Hipo Staked GRAM

What is the live price of Hipo Staked GRAM?

Hipo Staked GRAM is trading at $1.65, showing a price movement of -2.22% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is HGRAM today?

The price volatility of HGRAM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Hipo Staked GRAM?

The token fluctuated between $1.25 (low) and $1.72 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has HGRAM generated?

In the last 24 hours, HGRAM accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is $8.35, and the all-time low is $0.63713. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Hipo Staked GRAM?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does HGRAM compare to other Liquid Staking Tokens,TON Ecosystem,Liquid Staking tokens?

Within the Liquid Staking Tokens,TON Ecosystem,Liquid Staking category, HGRAM shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hipo Staked GRAM

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:02:45 (UTC+8)

Hipo Staked GRAM (HGRAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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