Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) price today is $ 2,511.0, with a 1.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTWETHP to USD conversion rate is $ 2,511.0 per GTWETHP.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,462,800, with a circulating supply of 5.36K GTWETHP. During the last 24 hours, GTWETHP traded between $ 2,455.67 (low) and $ 2,554.89 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,405.23, while the all-time low was $ 1,778.89.

In short-term performance, GTWETHP moved +0.52% in the last hour and +29.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.46M$ 13.46M $ 13.46M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.46M$ 13.46M $ 13.46M Circulation Supply 5.36K 5.36K 5.36K Total Supply 5,361.525930903043 5,361.525930903043 5,361.525930903043

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 is $ 13.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTWETHP is 5.36K, with a total supply of 5361.525930903043. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.46M.