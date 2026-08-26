Chihuahua Chain Price Today

The live Chihuahua Chain (HUAHUA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUAHUA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUAHUA.

Chihuahua Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 748,115, with a circulating supply of 114.43B HUAHUA. During the last 24 hours, HUAHUA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00983165, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUAHUA moved +0.61% in the last hour and +30.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chihuahua Chain (HUAHUA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 748.12K$ 748.12K $ 748.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 796.49K$ 796.49K $ 796.49K Circulation Supply 114.43B 114.43B 114.43B Total Supply 121,827,618,423.0 121,827,618,423.0 121,827,618,423.0

The current Market Cap of Chihuahua Chain is $ 748.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUAHUA is 114.43B, with a total supply of 121827618423.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 796.49K.