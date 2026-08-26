Exiom Price Today

The live Exiom (XEQM) price today is $ 0.01730808, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEQM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01730808 per XEQM.

Exiom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,840,170, with a circulating supply of 279.65M XEQM. During the last 24 hours, XEQM traded between $ 0.01676279 (low) and $ 0.01748758 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04690991, while the all-time low was $ 0.00711336.

In short-term performance, XEQM moved +0.82% in the last hour and +5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.56K.

Exiom (XEQM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.84M$ 4.84M $ 4.84M Volume (24H) $ 1.56K$ 1.56K $ 1.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.84M$ 4.84M $ 4.84M Circulation Supply 279.65M 279.65M 279.65M Total Supply 279,649,253.0 279,649,253.0 279,649,253.0

The current Market Cap of Exiom is $ 4.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.56K. The circulating supply of XEQM is 279.65M, with a total supply of 279649253.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.84M.