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The live Arcane price today is 0.00561953 USD.ARCANE market cap is 4,720,375 USD. Track real-time ARCANE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Arcane price today is 0.00561953 USD.ARCANE market cap is 4,720,375 USD. Track real-time ARCANE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ARCANE Price Info

What is ARCANE

ARCANE Whitepaper

ARCANE Official Website

ARCANE Tokenomics

ARCANE Price Forecast

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Arcane Price (ARCANE)

Unlisted

1 ARCANE to USD Live Price:

$0.00556517
$0.00556517$0.00556517
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Arcane (ARCANE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:02:11 (UTC+8)

Arcane Price Today

The live Arcane (ARCANE) price today is $ 0.00561953, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARCANE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00561953 per ARCANE.

Arcane currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,720,375, with a circulating supply of 840.00M ARCANE. During the last 24 hours, ARCANE traded between $ 0.00555141 (low) and $ 0.00602701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0164429, while the all-time low was $ 0.00555141.

In short-term performance, ARCANE moved -0.24% in the last hour and -13.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.55K.

Arcane (ARCANE) Market Information

$ 4.72M
$ 4.72M$ 4.72M

$ 4.55K
$ 4.55K$ 4.55K

$ 5.62M
$ 5.62M$ 5.62M

840.00M
840.00M 840.00M

999,999,963.6330898
999,999,963.6330898 999,999,963.6330898

The current Market Cap of Arcane is $ 4.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.55K. The circulating supply of ARCANE is 840.00M, with a total supply of 999999963.6330898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.62M.

Arcane Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00555141
$ 0.00555141$ 0.00555141
24H Low
$ 0.00602701
$ 0.00602701$ 0.00602701
24H High

$ 0.00555141
$ 0.00555141$ 0.00555141

$ 0.00602701
$ 0.00602701$ 0.00602701

$ 0.0164429
$ 0.0164429$ 0.0164429

$ 0.00555141
$ 0.00555141$ 0.00555141

-0.24%

-3.85%

-13.82%

-13.82%

Price Prediction for Arcane

Arcane (ARCANE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ARCANE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Arcane (ARCANE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Arcane could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Arcane will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ARCANE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Arcane Price Prediction.

What is Arcane (ARCANE)

Arcane is a decentralized, non-custodial privacy protocol built natively on Solana. It runs a set of on-chain smart contracts that function as shared mixing pools, allowing users to deposit assets from one wallet and withdraw those assets to a separate, unlinked wallet. Because every deposit flows into the same pool and every withdrawal is verified through a zero-knowledge proof (a cryptographic method that confirms a statement is true without revealing the underlying data), an outside observer cannot determine which deposit corresponds to which withdrawal. The result is on-chain privacy without leaving Solana, bridging to a privacy chain, or trusting a custodian.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Arcane (ARCANE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Arcane

What is the current price of Arcane?

Arcane (ARCANE) is trading at $0.00561953, reflecting a price movement of -3.85% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Arcane play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Privacy sector, ARCANE often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ARCANE being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ARCANE recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Arcane?

There are 839999963.6330898 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ARCANE?

Arcane currently holds market rank #1652 with a market capitalization of $4720375, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Arcane performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -3.85% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Arcane compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Privacy segment, ARCANE demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arcane

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:02:11 (UTC+8)

Arcane (ARCANE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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