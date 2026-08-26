strkBTC Price Today

The live strkBTC (STRKBTC) price today is $ 78,966, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRKBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,966 per STRKBTC.

strkBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,605,965, with a circulating supply of 96.62 STRKBTC. During the last 24 hours, STRKBTC traded between $ 77,215 (low) and $ 80,583 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 83,085, while the all-time low was $ 55,598.

In short-term performance, STRKBTC moved +0.17% in the last hour and +22.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.65M.

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.61M$ 7.61M $ 7.61M Volume (24H) $ 1.65M$ 1.65M $ 1.65M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.61M$ 7.61M $ 7.61M Circulation Supply 96.62 96.62 96.62 Total Supply 96.62 96.62 96.62

The current Market Cap of strkBTC is $ 7.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.65M. The circulating supply of STRKBTC is 96.62, with a total supply of 96.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.61M.