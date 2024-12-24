Aragon Price (ANT)
The live price of Aragon (ANT) today is 1.27 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.75M USD. ANT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aragon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.45K USD
- Aragon price change within the day is -12.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.04M USD
During today, the price change of Aragon to USD was $ -0.175302976257696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aragon to USD was $ -0.0973461350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aragon to USD was $ -1.0129857820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aragon to USD was $ -5.280355149152904.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.175302976257696
|-12.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0973461350
|-7.66%
|60 Days
|$ -1.0129857820
|-79.76%
|90 Days
|$ -5.280355149152904
|-80.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aragon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-15.98%
-12.15%
-4.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Aragon builds flexible and secure tools that enable anyone to launch and manage Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). In 2016, Aragon built the first DAO framework, which has since powered the creation of over 5000 DAOs and secured over 12B in value for leading projects like Lido, Decentraland, API3, Aavegotchi and NFTX. Aragon recently deployed the new modular Aragon OSx protocol and no-code Aragon App on Ethereum and Polygon. Driven by the mission to enable everyone to experiment with governance at the speed of software, Aragon aims to build a hyperstructure for governance. The Aragon Project is governed by Aragon Network Token (ANT) Holders in the Aragon DAO and built by globally distributed teams. What makes your project unique? History of your project. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?
