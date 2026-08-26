HUMAN Protocol Price Today

The live HUMAN Protocol (HMT) price today is $ 0.0012392, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0012392 per HMT.

HUMAN Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,239,197, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HMT. During the last 24 hours, HMT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HMT moved -- in the last hour and -14.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.94.

HUMAN Protocol (HMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.24M$ 1.24M $ 1.24M Volume (24H) $ 24.94$ 24.94 $ 24.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.24M$ 1.24M $ 1.24M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HUMAN Protocol is $ 1.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.94. The circulating supply of HMT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24M.