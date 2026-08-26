What is Kadena about?

Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications. Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

What makes Kadena unique?

Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more. Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.

What's the history of Kadena?

Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.

What's next for Kadena?

Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.

What can Kadena be used for?

The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

What is the live price of Kadena?

The current valuation sits at $0.00383768, showing a price movement of 4.52% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect KDA?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Kadena's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $1299389, Kadena stands at rank #2628, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

KDA recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is KDA today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $0.00320186 and $0.00418547, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Kadena?

Factors include circulating supply (338586083.5196 tokens), adoption trends within Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Kadena Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Proof of Work (PoW),Made in USA,CoinList Launchpad, and overall traction of the -- network.