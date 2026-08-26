Clover Finance Price Today

The live Clover Finance (CLV) price today is $ 0.00217505, with a 1.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00217505 per CLV.

Clover Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,662,545, with a circulating supply of 1.22B CLV. During the last 24 hours, CLV traded between $ 0.00211735 (low) and $ 0.00224317 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126462.

In short-term performance, CLV moved +0.01% in the last hour and +14.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.42K.

Clover Finance (CLV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Volume (24H) $ 46.42K$ 46.42K $ 46.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.35M$ 4.35M $ 4.35M Circulation Supply 1.22B 1.22B 1.22B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Clover Finance is $ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.42K. The circulating supply of CLV is 1.22B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.35M.