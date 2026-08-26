bitsCrunch Token Price Today

The live bitsCrunch Token (BCUT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BCUT.

bitsCrunch Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 477,927, with a circulating supply of 773.60M BCUT. During the last 24 hours, BCUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.535915, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BCUT moved +1.20% in the last hour and +12.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.88K.

bitsCrunch Token (BCUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 477.93K$ 477.93K $ 477.93K Volume (24H) $ 7.88K$ 7.88K $ 7.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 617.80K$ 617.80K $ 617.80K Circulation Supply 773.60M 773.60M 773.60M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of bitsCrunch Token is $ 477.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.88K. The circulating supply of BCUT is 773.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 617.80K.