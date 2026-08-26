bitsCrunch Token Price (BCUT)
The live bitsCrunch Token (BCUT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BCUT.
bitsCrunch Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 477,927, with a circulating supply of 773.60M BCUT. During the last 24 hours, BCUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.535915, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BCUT moved +1.20% in the last hour and +12.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.88K.
The current Market Cap of bitsCrunch Token is $ 477.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.88K. The circulating supply of BCUT is 773.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 617.80K.
+1.20%
-2.06%
+12.97%
+12.97%
In 2040, the price of bitsCrunch Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The landscape of blockchain analytics and forensics is currently overshadowed by centralized systems, often limited by their financial priorities. This centralization not only restricts crucial insights for emerging decentralized Web3 projects but also creates barriers for innovative breakthroughs.
Enter the bitsCrunch network, heralding a new era in blockchain analytics. This decentralized, AI-enhanced data network delivers unmatched analytics and forensic data for NFTs, wallets, and other digital assets on the public blockchain. Accessible through user-friendly APIs, this platform lays the groundwork for diverse application development. Distinguished by its commitment to a community-driven ecosystem, bitsCrunch empowers individuals to contribute code or content, thus continuously enhancing and broadening the network's capabilities.
Multi-Chain Integration Made Simple: Utilize a single API to access insights across multiple blockchains. Ideal for developers building multi-chain applications. Advanced Forensic Data: Access in-depth forensic analysis on NFTs, wallets, and digital assets on public blockchains through the bitsCrunch Network. This functionality aids Web3 applications in identifying risks and fraud, ensuring security and compliance. Community-Driven Ecosystem: The network actively supports and encourages contributions from individuals in coding or content creation, fostering ongoing enhancement and the broadening of data and services. Enhanced Scalability through Decentralization: The bitsCrunch network's decentralized model, supported by multiple query processor nodes (or lite nodes), ensures enhanced scalability and robust data management. Predictable Query Costs: Data consumers utilize stablecoins to cover queries on the network, facilitating precise cost estimation and streamlined budget management.
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What is the live price of bitsCrunch Token?
bitsCrunch Token is trading at $, showing a price movement of -2.06% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is BCUT today?
The price volatility of BCUT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for bitsCrunch Token?
The token fluctuated between $ (low) and $ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has BCUT generated?
In the last 24 hours, BCUT accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is $0.535915, and the all-time low is $. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for bitsCrunch Token?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does BCUT compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Analytics,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio,CoinList Launchpad tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Analytics,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio,CoinList Launchpad category, BCUT shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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