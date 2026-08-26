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The live Pipe Network price today is 0.02105645 USD.PIPE market cap is 2,103,267 USD. Track real-time PIPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Pipe Network price today is 0.02105645 USD.PIPE market cap is 2,103,267 USD. Track real-time PIPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Pipe Network Price (PIPE)

Unlisted

1 PIPE to USD Live Price:

$0.02103643
$0.02103643$0.02103643
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pipe Network (PIPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:58:23 (UTC+8)

Pipe Network Price Today

The live Pipe Network (PIPE) price today is $ 0.02105645, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02105645 per PIPE.

Pipe Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,103,267, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PIPE. During the last 24 hours, PIPE traded between $ 0.0208138 (low) and $ 0.02166884 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282006, while the all-time low was $ 0.00902284.

In short-term performance, PIPE moved -0.06% in the last hour and -16.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.69K.

Pipe Network (PIPE) Market Information

$ 2.10M
$ 2.10M$ 2.10M

$ 65.69K
$ 65.69K$ 65.69K

$ 21.03M
$ 21.03M$ 21.03M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pipe Network is $ 2.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.69K. The circulating supply of PIPE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.03M.

Pipe Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0208138
$ 0.0208138$ 0.0208138
24H Low
$ 0.02166884
$ 0.02166884$ 0.02166884
24H High

$ 0.0208138
$ 0.0208138$ 0.0208138

$ 0.02166884
$ 0.02166884$ 0.02166884

$ 0.282006
$ 0.282006$ 0.282006

$ 0.00902284
$ 0.00902284$ 0.00902284

-0.06%

+0.48%

-16.69%

-16.69%

Price Prediction for Pipe Network

Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pipe Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pipe Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PIPE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pipe Network Price Prediction.

What is Pipe Network (PIPE)

Pipe Network is a decentralized edge supercloud that integrates content delivery (CDN), storage, and AI inference into one permissionless infrastructure. The project’s goal is to solve the inefficiencies of traditional CDNs and centralized cloud providers by moving content and compute closer to end users through hyperlocal Points of Presence (PoPs).

Unlike conventional networks owned by large operators, Pipe enables community-run nodes deployed within ~50 miles of users. This reduces latency to the single-digit millisecond range, improves throughput, and lowers delivery costs by up to 100×.

The system is coordinated through smart contracts on Solana, which verify proof-of-delivery, manage node reputation, and automate payments. The PIPE utility token powers bandwidth, storage, and compute credits, using a burn-to-credit model that ties token demand directly to real network usage. With more than 60 PB of data delivered and over 1 billion files transferred, Pipe Network demonstrates that decentralized infrastructure can achieve enterprise-grade performance while scaling globally in a transparent and open way.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Pipe Network

What is the current price of Pipe Network?

Pipe Network is priced at $0.02105645, shifting 0.48% today.

How fast is the PIPE community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Pipe Network's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Storage,Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,Binance Alpha Spotlight,CoinList Launchpad sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is PIPE's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does PIPE compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $0.282006 and ATL is $0.00902284, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pipe Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:58:23 (UTC+8)

Pipe Network (PIPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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