Pipe Network Price Today

The live Pipe Network (PIPE) price today is $ 0.02105645, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02105645 per PIPE.

Pipe Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,103,267, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PIPE. During the last 24 hours, PIPE traded between $ 0.0208138 (low) and $ 0.02166884 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282006, while the all-time low was $ 0.00902284.

In short-term performance, PIPE moved -0.06% in the last hour and -16.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.69K.

Pipe Network (PIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Volume (24H) $ 65.69K$ 65.69K $ 65.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.03M$ 21.03M $ 21.03M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pipe Network is $ 2.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.69K. The circulating supply of PIPE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.03M.