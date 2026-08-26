Obol Price Today

The live Obol (OBOL) price today is $ 0.00251694, with a 9.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00251694 per OBOL.

Obol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 802,588, with a circulating supply of 318.86M OBOL. During the last 24 hours, OBOL traded between $ 0.00232963 (low) and $ 0.00292298 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.380077, while the all-time low was $ 0.00192507.

In short-term performance, OBOL moved -3.44% in the last hour and -6.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 266.42K.

Obol (OBOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 802.59K$ 802.59K $ 802.59K Volume (24H) $ 266.42K$ 266.42K $ 266.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 318.86M 318.86M 318.86M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Obol is $ 802.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 266.42K. The circulating supply of OBOL is 318.86M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.