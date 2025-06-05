Solv Protocol Staked BTC Price (XSOLVBTC)
The live price of Solv Protocol Staked BTC (XSOLVBTC) today is 104,591 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 627.35M USD. XSOLVBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solv Protocol Staked BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solv Protocol Staked BTC price change within the day is -0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.00K USD
During today, the price change of Solv Protocol Staked BTC to USD was $ -785.1605413034.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solv Protocol Staked BTC to USD was $ +12,453.0855786000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solv Protocol Staked BTC to USD was $ +28,196.4471307000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solv Protocol Staked BTC to USD was $ +16,795.2774282972.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -785.1605413034
|-0.74%
|30 Days
|$ +12,453.0855786000
|+11.91%
|60 Days
|$ +28,196.4471307000
|+26.96%
|90 Days
|$ +16,795.2774282972
|+19.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Solv Protocol Staked BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-0.74%
-2.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolvBTC.BBN is a yield-bearing token that represents staked SolvBTC plus all future Babylon staking rewards and Solv Points. As a liquid token, SolvBTC.BBN stays accessible across multiple networks and unlocks more DeFi yield opportunities. Solv Protocol is a Unified Bitcoin Liquidity Matrix, aimed at bridging Bitcoin's trillion-dollar economy to DeFi by unifying its fragmented liquidity through SolvBTC. SolvBTC provides Bitcoin holders with access to Liquid Staking Tokens, offering a simple and efficient way to earn yields on their Bitcoin across any chain. By staking with Solv, your Bitcoin remains liquid, allowing you to leverage a wide range of DeFi applications.
