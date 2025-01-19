Avant USD Price (AVUSD)
The live price of Avant USD (AVUSD) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.89M USD. AVUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avant USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.45K USD
- Avant USD price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.89M USD
During today, the price change of Avant USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avant USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avant USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avant USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Avant USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.00%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avant is a DeFi platform established in June 2024 with the mission to create a more inclusive financial system through a DeFi-powered stable-value token. The platform introduces avUSD, a stable-value token, and savUSD, its staked, yield-bearing counterpart. Mission and Vision Avant's mission is to provide a DeFi-backed stable-value token that aligns with the core principles of decentralization: being accessible 24/7, open to everyone, and offering equal financial opportunities regardless of investment size. Avant seeks to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional finance (TradFi), becoming a global financial powerhouse that innovates how yield is generated and value is stored across financial markets.
