Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund Price Today

The live Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JTRSY to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per JTRSY.

Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 873,758,538, with a circulating supply of 784.31M JTRSY. During the last 24 hours, JTRSY traded between $ 1.11 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 1.085.

In short-term performance, JTRSY moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 873.76M$ 873.76M $ 873.76M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 873.76M$ 873.76M $ 873.76M Circulation Supply 784.31M 784.31M 784.31M Total Supply 784,308,893.346229 784,308,893.346229 784,308,893.346229

The current Market Cap of Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund is $ 873.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JTRSY is 784.31M, with a total supply of 784308893.346229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 873.76M.