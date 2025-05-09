BURN Prijs (BURN)
De live prijs van BURN (BURN) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 690.76K USD. De prijs van BURN naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van BURN:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
BURN prijswijziging binnen de dag is +14.11%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 188.12B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BURN naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BURN prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van BURN naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van BURN naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van BURN naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van BURN naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+14.11%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+58.46%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+8.24%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van BURN: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.05%
+14.11%
+31.03%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy. Let it Burn! The concept is simple... Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding! BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO. How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times. BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BURN naar VND
₫--
|1 BURN naar AUD
A$--
|1 BURN naar GBP
￡--
|1 BURN naar EUR
€--
|1 BURN naar USD
$--
|1 BURN naar MYR
RM--
|1 BURN naar TRY
₺--
|1 BURN naar JPY
¥--
|1 BURN naar RUB
₽--
|1 BURN naar INR
₹--
|1 BURN naar IDR
Rp--
|1 BURN naar KRW
₩--
|1 BURN naar PHP
₱--
|1 BURN naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 BURN naar BRL
R$--
|1 BURN naar CAD
C$--
|1 BURN naar BDT
৳--
|1 BURN naar NGN
₦--
|1 BURN naar UAH
₴--
|1 BURN naar VES
Bs--
|1 BURN naar PKR
Rs--
|1 BURN naar KZT
₸--
|1 BURN naar THB
฿--
|1 BURN naar TWD
NT$--
|1 BURN naar AED
د.إ--
|1 BURN naar CHF
Fr--
|1 BURN naar HKD
HK$--
|1 BURN naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 BURN naar MXN
$--