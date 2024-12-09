Wam 가격 (WAM)
오늘 Wam (WAM)의 실시간 가격은 0.00368208 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.51M USD 입니다. WAM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wam 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 90.72K USD
- Wam의 당일 가격 변동 -7.02%
- 유통 공급량 679.48M USD
MEXC에서 WAM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WAM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Wam에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000278077036742111.
지난 30일간 Wam에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0014616233.
지난 60일간 Wam에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0018167739.
지난 90일간 Wam에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000278077036742111
|-7.02%
|30일
|$ +0.0014616233
|+39.70%
|60일
|$ +0.0018167739
|+49.34%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Wam 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.46%
-7.02%
+3.30%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins. The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so. The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains. 1. Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are. 2. Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace. 3. Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market. 4. Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game. These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
