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Top DaoMaker Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the DaoMaker Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001514
0.00%
0.00%
+17.62%
$ 25.45M
$ 249.81M
2
Clearpool
Clearpool
CPOOL
$ 0.01943
-0.20%
-1.01%
+12.86%
$ 19.09M
$ 3.29M
3
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.1463
+0.29%
+3.95%
+1.27%
$ 14.36M
$ 729.09K
4
DAO Maker
DAO Maker
DAO
$ 0.02274
+0.71%
+4.33%
+15.27%
$ 4.75M
$ 3.06M
5
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
6
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
SIS
$ 0.02274
-0.18%
-0.91%
+9.95%
$ 2.21M
$ 681.65K
7
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001209
-0.25%
-3.65%
+4.83%
$ 2.19M
$ 45.31M
8
Orion
Orion
ORN
$ 0.03294882
0.00%
+1.38%
+7.42%
$ 2.06M
$ 543.58
9
Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol
NUM
$ 0.002243
+0.09%
-3.81%
+1.63%
$ 2.02M
$ 25.64M
10
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00021081
0.00%
+0.00%
+1.85%
$ 1.89M
$ 421.20
11
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.00298
+0.34%
-0.67%
+24.69%
$ 1.18M
$ 1.80M
12
Roundtable
Roundtable
RTB
$ 0.00242804
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.11M
$ 11.66
13
Ternoa
Ternoa
CAPS
$ 0.00041799
-0.53%
-0.03%
-8.59%
$ 1.02M
$ 124.60
14
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00265637
0.00%
+0.02%
+2.08%
$ 318.76K
$ 83.98
15
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00101631
+0.35%
-0.03%
-15.44%
$ 316.84K
$ 2.85K
16
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001952
0.00%
-2.56%
+3.41%
$ 314.03K
$ 12.70M
17
Ispolink
Ispolink
ISP
$ 2.863E-5
+0.46%
-4.77%
+16.24%
$ 271.90K
--
18
Crowny
Crowny
CRWNY
$ 0.00032695
+0.30%
-0.00%
+3.54%
$ 229.06K
$ 525.60
19
Wam
Wam
WAM
$ 0.00031239
+0.81%
+0.01%
-10.67%
$ 210.55K
$ 448.47
20
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.248238
+0.35%
+0.00%
-53.31%
$ 203.92K
$ 209.19
21
Hord
Hord
HORD
$ 0.00186756
0.00%
-0.00%
-5.91%
$ 165.50K
$ 56.87
22
Hubble
Hubble
HBB
$ 0.0021575
-0.03%
-0.01%
+3.44%
$ 148.76K
$ 85.64
23
Gamium
Gamium
GMM
$ 4.62E-6
-0.65%
+1.87%
+4.05%
$ 145.96K
--
24
OpenOcean
OpenOcean
OOE
$ 0.00024996
0.00%
--
+4.25%
$ 143.61K
$ 0.00
25
Dafi Protocol
Dafi Protocol
DAFI
$ 0.00011902
0.00%
--
+10.23%
$ 136.07K
$ 125.87
26
Brokoli
Brokoli
BRKL
$ 0.0019702
+0.03%
+0.01%
-8.41%
$ 105.48K
$ 4.92K
27
Smoothy
Smoothy
SMTY
$ 0.00112854
+0.20%
-0.15%
+12.10%
$ 103.21K
$ 11.90
28
LayerAI
LayerAI
LAI
$ 3.866E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 88.71K
--
29
DeFiato
DeFiato
DFIAT
$ 0.0005856
+0.24%
--
+7.37%
$ 87.39K
$ 253.47
30
Lossless
Lossless
LSS
$ 0.00065776
0.00%
--
-32.00%
$ 65.78K
$ 6.55
31
Seascape Crowns
Seascape Crowns
CWS
$ 0.00570834
0.00%
-0.07%
+86.70%
$ 43.64K
$ 256.73
32
KingdomX
KingdomX
KT
$ 0.00010927
+4.00%
-0.39%
+55.59%
$ 40.39K
$ 9.69K
33
Mochi Market
Mochi Market
MOMA
$ 0.00105163
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 38.99K
$ 2.03
34
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
$ 1.189E-5
0.00%
-2.14%
-2.46%
$ 34.29K
--
35
Convergence
Convergence
CONV
$ 4.82E-6
0.00%
-1.23%
+0.84%
$ 31.94K
--
36
Spellfire
Spellfire
SPELLFIRE
$ 4.631E-5
0.00%
-0.06%
+37.30%
$ 29.64K
--
37
Yield Protocol
Yield Protocol
YIELD
$ 0.00029082
0.00%
0.00%
+12.11%
$ 26.51K
$ 2.09
38
XCAD Network
XCAD Network
XCAD
$ 0.00012664
0.00%
+0.08%
-15.65%
$ 24.67K
$ 18.41
39
ChainPort
ChainPort
PORTX
$ 0.0001017
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 17.40K
$ 174.25
40
FEAR
FEAR
FEAR
$ 0.0006915
0.00%
--
+4.97%
$ 12.25K
$ 7.40
41
SQUID MEME
SQUID MEME
GAME
$ 31.5584
+1.51%
-1.44%
+19.90%
--
$ 972.33
42
Silencio
Silencio
SLC
$ 0.000086258
-0.08%
-0.26%
+28.91%
--
$ 782.60M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DaoMaker Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
DaoMaker Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $83.58M.
What is the best-performing DaoMaker Launchpad token right now?
Among DaoMaker Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, DAO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.33% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DaoMaker Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 DaoMaker Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DaoMaker Launchpad tokens include VR, CPOOL, ALICE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DaoMaker Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all DaoMaker Launchpad tokens is approximately $83.58M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DaoMaker Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.