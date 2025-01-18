MEMDEX100 가격 (MEMDEX)
오늘 MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX)의 실시간 가격은 0.00375079 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.12M USD 입니다. MEMDEX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MEMDEX100 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.55M USD
- MEMDEX100의 당일 가격 변동 -31.95%
- 유통 공급량 989.95M USD
MEXC에서 MEMDEX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MEMDEX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MEMDEX100에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001761569772106154.
지난 30일간 MEMDEX100에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MEMDEX100에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MEMDEX100에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.001761569772106154
|-31.95%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MEMDEX100 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-74.70%
-31.95%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Memdex100 is a memecoin created with the goal of merging digital asset culture with the entertainment-driven nature of meme communities for people that are sick of the hedgefund scam we call the stock market. The project is designed to function as a token within the broader meme and social media ecosystem, providing users with a fun and interactive way to participate in community events, challenges, and social media activities. The coin's utility primarily revolves around community engagement, offering incentives for users to partake in meme-related activities, such as contests, promotions, and online collaborations. Memdex100 does not aim to offer traditional financial services or use cases, but instead focuses on fostering a digital environment where meme enthusiasts can engage with the token in an entertaining and social manner. Key aspects of the project include a fixed token supply, with the intent to create scarcity, and a governance mechanism that allows community input into project decisions. Additionally, Memdex100 can be used for giveaways, rewards, and other community-driven initiatives. Overall, the purpose of Memdex100 is to provide a memecoin that connects people through shared interests in meme culture that are sick of the hedgefund scams we call stocks and the nasdaq100, while also integrating elements of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MEMDEX에서 AUD
A$0.0060387719
|1 MEMDEX에서 GBP
￡0.0030756478
|1 MEMDEX에서 EUR
€0.0036382663
|1 MEMDEX에서 USD
$0.00375079
|1 MEMDEX에서 MYR
RM0.016878555
|1 MEMDEX에서 TRY
₺0.1328904897
|1 MEMDEX에서 JPY
¥0.5861359533
|1 MEMDEX에서 RUB
₽0.3844184671
|1 MEMDEX에서 INR
₹0.3247433982
|1 MEMDEX에서 IDR
Rp61.4883508176
|1 MEMDEX에서 PHP
₱0.2196087545
|1 MEMDEX에서 EGP
￡E.0.189039816
|1 MEMDEX에서 BRL
R$0.022879819
|1 MEMDEX에서 CAD
C$0.0054011376
|1 MEMDEX에서 BDT
৳0.455720985
|1 MEMDEX에서 NGN
₦5.8423430277
|1 MEMDEX에서 UAH
₴0.1579457669
|1 MEMDEX에서 VES
Bs0.20254266
|1 MEMDEX에서 PKR
Rs1.0456452362
|1 MEMDEX에서 KZT
₸1.9908443162
|1 MEMDEX에서 THB
฿0.1289896681
|1 MEMDEX에서 TWD
NT$0.1233634831
|1 MEMDEX에서 CHF
Fr0.0034132189
|1 MEMDEX에서 HKD
HK$0.0291811462
|1 MEMDEX에서 MAD
.د.م0.0376579316