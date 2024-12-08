AGIX 가격 (AGX)
오늘 AGIX (AGX)의 실시간 가격은 0.087521 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.75M USD 입니다. AGX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AGIX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 165.69K USD
- AGIX의 당일 가격 변동 -12.32%
- 유통 공급량 100.00M USD
MEXC에서 AGX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AGX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AGIX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.01230178186832491.
지난 30일간 AGIX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1834161405.
지난 60일간 AGIX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0615246636.
지난 90일간 AGIX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.01230178186832491
|-12.32%
|30일
|$ +0.1834161405
|+209.57%
|60일
|$ +0.0615246636
|+70.30%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
AGIX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-5.98%
-12.32%
-29.94%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AGX에서 AUD
A$0.13653276
|1 AGX에서 GBP
￡0.06826638
|1 AGX에서 EUR
€0.08226974
|1 AGX에서 USD
$0.087521
|1 AGX에서 MYR
RM0.38596761
|1 AGX에서 TRY
₺3.04047954
|1 AGX에서 JPY
¥13.12727479
|1 AGX에서 RUB
₽8.64795001
|1 AGX에서 INR
₹7.41040307
|1 AGX에서 IDR
Rp1,389.22170821
|1 AGX에서 PHP
₱5.0674659
|1 AGX에서 EGP
￡E.4.37167395
|1 AGX에서 BRL
R$0.53212768
|1 AGX에서 CAD
C$0.12340461
|1 AGX에서 BDT
৳10.47013723
|1 AGX에서 NGN
₦140.70838691
|1 AGX에서 UAH
₴3.62774545
|1 AGX에서 VES
Bs4.201008
|1 AGX에서 PKR
Rs24.36497119
|1 AGX에서 KZT
₸44.5394369
|1 AGX에서 THB
฿2.98009005
|1 AGX에서 TWD
NT$2.8356804
|1 AGX에서 CHF
Fr0.07701848
|1 AGX에서 HKD
HK$0.68003817
|1 AGX에서 MAD
.د.م0.87170916