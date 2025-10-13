The live ERA price today is 0.433 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ERA price today is 0.433 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.

ERA Price(ERA)

1 ERA to USD Live Price:

$0.434
$0.434$0.434
+2.57%1D
USD
ERA (ERA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 21:15:23 (UTC+8)

ERA (ERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3783
$ 0.3783$ 0.3783
24H Low
$ 0.4764
$ 0.4764$ 0.4764
24H High

$ 0.3783
$ 0.3783$ 0.3783

$ 0.4764
$ 0.4764$ 0.4764

$ 2.002420427794785
$ 2.002420427794785$ 2.002420427794785

$ 0.2815714145169596
$ 0.2815714145169596$ 0.2815714145169596

-0.90%

+2.57%

-19.52%

-19.52%

ERA (ERA) real-time price is $ 0.433. Over the past 24 hours, ERA traded between a low of $ 0.3783 and a high of $ 0.4764, showing active market volatility. ERA's all-time high price is $ 2.002420427794785, while its all-time low price is $ 0.2815714145169596.

In terms of short-term performance, ERA has changed by -0.90% over the past hour, +2.57% over 24 hours, and -19.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ERA (ERA) Market Information

No.453

$ 64.30M
$ 64.30M$ 64.30M

$ 752.64K
$ 752.64K$ 752.64K

$ 433.00M
$ 433.00M$ 433.00M

148.50M
148.50M 148.50M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

14.85%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ERA is $ 64.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 752.64K. The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 433.00M.

ERA (ERA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ERA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.010874+2.57%
30 Days$ -0.334-43.55%
60 Days$ -0.5007-53.63%
90 Days$ +0.373+621.66%
ERA Price Change Today

Today, ERA recorded a change of $ +0.010874 (+2.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ERA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.334 (-43.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ERA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ERA saw a change of $ -0.5007 (-53.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ERA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.373 (+621.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ERA (ERA)?

Check out the ERA Price History page now.

What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ERA (ERA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ERA (ERA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ERA.

Check the ERA price prediction now!

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA to Local Currencies

ERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ERA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA

How much is ERA (ERA) worth today?
The live ERA price in USD is 0.433 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ERA to USD price?
The current price of ERA to USD is $ 0.433. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ERA?
The market cap for ERA is $ 64.30M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ERA?
The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ERA?
ERA achieved an ATH price of 2.002420427794785 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ERA?
ERA saw an ATL price of 0.2815714145169596 USD.
What is the trading volume of ERA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ERA is $ 752.64K USD.
Will ERA go higher this year?
ERA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ERA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ERA (ERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.4343
$0.434
