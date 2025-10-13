What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction. Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ERA (ERA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ERA (ERA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ERA.

Check the ERA price prediction now!

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

ERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA How much is ERA (ERA) worth today? The live ERA price in USD is 0.433 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ERA to USD price? $ 0.433 . Check out The current price of ERA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ERA? The market cap for ERA is $ 64.30M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ERA? The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ERA? ERA achieved an ATH price of 2.002420427794785 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ERA? ERA saw an ATL price of 0.2815714145169596 USD . What is the trading volume of ERA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ERA is $ 752.64K USD . Will ERA go higher this year? ERA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ERA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

ERA (ERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-13 21:33:00 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion 10-13 17:20:00 Industry Updates Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases 10-13 10:50:00 Industry Updates Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6% 10-12 07:40:07 Industry Updates Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours 10-12 05:22:00 Industry Updates Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated 10-11 21:42:43 Industry Updates Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

Ethereum L2 Adoption Meets Trading Advantage — Powered by MEXC

Decentralized Prediction Markets: The Next Frontier of Crypto Trading on MEXC