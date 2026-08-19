ORBIT Price Today

The live ORBIT (GRIFT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRIFT.

ORBIT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,231, with a circulating supply of 999.64M GRIFT. During the last 24 hours, GRIFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.188076, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRIFT moved -0.52% in the last hour and +1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.72.

ORBIT (GRIFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.23K$ 127.23K $ 127.23K Volume (24H) $ 10.72$ 10.72 $ 10.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.23K$ 127.23K $ 127.23K Circulation Supply 999.64M 999.64M 999.64M Total Supply 999,637,109.67722 999,637,109.67722 999,637,109.67722

The current Market Cap of ORBIT is $ 127.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.72. The circulating supply of GRIFT is 999.64M, with a total supply of 999637109.67722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.23K.