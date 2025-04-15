Ethix Price (ETHIX)
The live price of Ethix (ETHIX) today is 0.139848 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.86M USD. ETHIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ethix price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ETHIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHIX price information.
During today, the price change of Ethix to USD was $ +0.00138143.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethix to USD was $ +0.0046976481.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethix to USD was $ -0.0077698150.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethix to USD was $ -0.0220732198738182.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00138143
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0046976481
|+3.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0077698150
|-5.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0220732198738182
|-13.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+1.00%
+4.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethic Hub is a transnational decentralised Crowd-Lending platform that directly connects investors from around the world with groups of unbanked agricultural producers. We are the only platform that charges commissions only in case of success, that is, once the loan has been paid. Unlike other platforms, our risk assessment is carried out by people who personally know the borrower (Ethic partner/project collector).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETHIX to VND
₫3,585.842568
|1 ETHIX to AUD
A$0.22095984
|1 ETHIX to GBP
￡0.104886
|1 ETHIX to EUR
€0.12306624
|1 ETHIX to USD
$0.139848
|1 ETHIX to MYR
RM0.61672968
|1 ETHIX to TRY
₺5.31981792
|1 ETHIX to JPY
¥20.00945184
|1 ETHIX to RUB
₽11.50389648
|1 ETHIX to INR
₹12.02972496
|1 ETHIX to IDR
Rp2,330.79906768
|1 ETHIX to KRW
₩198.6470916
|1 ETHIX to PHP
₱7.97553144
|1 ETHIX to EGP
￡E.7.13084952
|1 ETHIX to BRL
R$0.8181108
|1 ETHIX to CAD
C$0.19299024
|1 ETHIX to BDT
৳16.99013352
|1 ETHIX to NGN
₦224.47422024
|1 ETHIX to UAH
₴5.77292544
|1 ETHIX to VES
Bs9.929208
|1 ETHIX to PKR
Rs39.227364
|1 ETHIX to KZT
₸72.42168528
|1 ETHIX to THB
฿4.69749432
|1 ETHIX to TWD
NT$4.52548128
|1 ETHIX to AED
د.إ0.51324216
|1 ETHIX to CHF
Fr0.11327688
|1 ETHIX to HKD
HK$1.083822
|1 ETHIX to MAD
.د.م1.29499248
|1 ETHIX to MXN
$2.80954632