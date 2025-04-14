What is STEPN (STEPN)

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STEPN What is the price of STEPN (STEPN) today? The live price of STEPN (STEPN) is 0.04614 USD . What is the market cap of STEPN (STEPN)? The current market cap of STEPN is $ 129.89M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STEPN by its real-time market price of 0.04614 USD . What is the circulating supply of STEPN (STEPN)? The current circulating supply of STEPN (STEPN) is 2.82B USD . What was the highest price of STEPN (STEPN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of STEPN (STEPN) is 4.1717 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STEPN (STEPN)? The 24-hour trading volume of STEPN (STEPN) is $ 4.43M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

