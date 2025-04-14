POPCAT Logo

The current price of POPCAT (POPCAT) today is 0.2646 USD with a current market cap of $ 259.30M USD. POPCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key POPCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.95M USD
- POPCAT price change within the day is +6.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 979.97M USD

Get real-time price updates of the POPCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POPCAT price information.

POPCAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of POPCAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.016692+6.69%
30 Days$ +0.067+33.90%
60 Days$ -0.0249-8.61%
90 Days$ -0.2922-52.48%
POPCAT Price Change Today

Today, POPCAT recorded a change of $ +0.016692 (+6.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

POPCAT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.067 (+33.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

POPCAT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, POPCAT saw a change of $ -0.0249 (-8.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

POPCAT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2922 (-52.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

POPCAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of POPCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2332
$ 0.2332$ 0.2332

$ 0.29
$ 0.29$ 0.29

$ 2.1
$ 2.1$ 2.1

-6.90%

+6.69%

+89.67%

POPCAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 259.30M
$ 259.30M$ 259.30M

$ 39.95M
$ 39.95M$ 39.95M

979.97M
979.97M 979.97M

What is POPCAT (POPCAT)

Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

POPCAT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as POPCAT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

POPCAT Price History

Tracing POPCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy POPCAT (POPCAT)

POPCAT to Local Currencies

1 POPCAT to VND
6,784.6086
1 POPCAT to AUD
A$0.418068
1 POPCAT to GBP
0.19845
1 POPCAT to EUR
0.230202
1 POPCAT to USD
$0.2646
1 POPCAT to MYR
RM1.166886
1 POPCAT to TRY
10.065384
1 POPCAT to JPY
¥37.874844
1 POPCAT to RUB
21.760704
1 POPCAT to INR
22.763538
1 POPCAT to IDR
Rp4,409.998236
1 POPCAT to KRW
376.385562
1 POPCAT to PHP
15.087492
1 POPCAT to EGP
￡E.13.489308
1 POPCAT to BRL
R$1.545264
1 POPCAT to CAD
C$0.365148
1 POPCAT to BDT
32.146254
1 POPCAT to NGN
424.717398
1 POPCAT to UAH
10.922688
1 POPCAT to VES
Bs18.7866
1 POPCAT to PKR
Rs74.2203
1 POPCAT to KZT
137.025756
1 POPCAT to THB
฿8.885268
1 POPCAT to TWD
NT$8.565102
1 POPCAT to AED
د.إ0.971082
1 POPCAT to CHF
Fr0.214326
1 POPCAT to HKD
HK$2.05065
1 POPCAT to MAD
.د.م2.450196
1 POPCAT to MXN
$5.321106

POPCAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of POPCAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official POPCAT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About POPCAT

Disclaimer

