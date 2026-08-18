P2P Price Today

The live P2P (P2P) price today is ￡ 0.0000328, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current P2P to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0000328 per P2P.

P2P currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- P2P. During the last 24 hours, P2P traded between ￡ 0.0000321 (low) and ￡ 0.0000379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, P2P moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 4.51K.

P2P (P2P) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 4.51K￡ 4.51K ￡ 4.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.12M￡ 1.12M ￡ 1.12M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 34,000,000,000 34,000,000,000 34,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SENTINEL

The current Market Cap of P2P is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 4.51K. The circulating supply of P2P is --, with a total supply of 34000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.12M.