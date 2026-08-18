HandlPay Price Today

The live HandlPay (HANDL) price today is ￡ 0.0021944, with a 16.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0021944 per HANDL.

HandlPay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- HANDL. During the last 24 hours, HANDL traded between ￡ 0.0015133 (low) and ￡ 0.0028018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HANDL moved -3.96% in the last hour and -20.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 319.89K.

HandlPay (HANDL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 319.89K￡ 319.89K ￡ 319.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.19M￡ 2.19M ￡ 2.19M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of HandlPay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 319.89K. The circulating supply of HANDL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.19M.