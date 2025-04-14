What is deBridge (DBR)

deBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates.

deBridge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



deBridge Price Prediction

deBridge Price History

How to buy deBridge (DBR)

DBR to Local Currencies

deBridge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of deBridge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About deBridge What is the price of deBridge (DBR) today? The live price of deBridge (DBR) is 0.02303 USD . What is the market cap of deBridge (DBR)? The current market cap of deBridge is $ 26.93M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DBR by its real-time market price of 0.02303 USD . What is the circulating supply of deBridge (DBR)? The current circulating supply of deBridge (DBR) is 1.17B USD . What was the highest price of deBridge (DBR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of deBridge (DBR) is 0.05685 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of deBridge (DBR)? The 24-hour trading volume of deBridge (DBR) is $ 56.66K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

