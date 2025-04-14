What is Simons Cat (CAT)

Simon’s Cat Token is the officially endorsed memecoin, backed by full IP rights from the iconic Simon’s Cat brand. Originating from the beloved British animated series created by Simon Tofield, Simon’s Cat has garnered over 1.6 billion views on its official YouTube channel and even more across various social networks.

Simons Cat Price Prediction

Simons Cat Price History

How to buy Simons Cat (CAT)

CAT to Local Currencies

Simons Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Simons Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simons Cat What is the price of Simons Cat (CAT) today? The live price of Simons Cat (CAT) is 0.000005564 USD . What is the market cap of Simons Cat (CAT)? The current market cap of Simons Cat is $ 37.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAT by its real-time market price of 0.000005564 USD . What is the circulating supply of Simons Cat (CAT)? The current circulating supply of Simons Cat (CAT) is 6.75T USD . What was the highest price of Simons Cat (CAT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Simons Cat (CAT) is 0.00007098 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Simons Cat (CAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Simons Cat (CAT) is $ 26.52K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

