Simons Cat (CAT) Information Simon’s Cat Token is the officially endorsed memecoin, backed by full IP rights from the iconic Simon’s Cat brand. Originating from the beloved British animated series created by Simon Tofield, Simon’s Cat has garnered over 1.6 billion views on its official YouTube channel and even more across various social networks. Official Website: https://www.simonscat.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.simons.cat Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3joMReCCSESngJEpFLoKR2dNcChjSRCDtybQet5uSpse Buy CAT Now!

Simons Cat (CAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Simons Cat (CAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 80.77M $ 80.77M $ 80.77M Total Supply: $ 9.00T $ 9.00T $ 9.00T Circulating Supply: $ 7.30T $ 7.30T $ 7.30T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 99.65M $ 99.65M $ 99.65M All-Time High: $ 0.00007098 $ 0.00007098 $ 0.00007098 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004169382505533 $ 0.000004169382505533 $ 0.000004169382505533 Current Price: $ 0.000011072 $ 0.000011072 $ 0.000011072 Learn more about Simons Cat (CAT) price

Simons Cat (CAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Simons Cat (CAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAT's tokenomics, explore CAT token's live price!

