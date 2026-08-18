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The live APRO price today is 0.15284 GBP.AT market cap is 38,210,000 GBP. Track real-time AT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live APRO price today is 0.15284 GBP.AT market cap is 38,210,000 GBP. Track real-time AT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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APRO Logo

APRO Price(AT)

1 AT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.1115732
￡0.1115732￡0.1115732
+1.42%1D
GBP
APRO (AT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:36:37 (UTC+8)

APRO Price Today

The live APRO (AT) price today is ￡ 0.15284, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.15284 per AT.

APRO currently ranks #521 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.21M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between ￡ 0.14824 (low) and ￡ 0.16041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.6424780236038868, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0578009463835444522.

In short-term performance, AT moved +0.17% in the last hour and +3.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.17K.

APRO (AT) Market Information

No.521

￡ 38.21M
￡ 38.21M￡ 38.21M

￡ 60.17K
￡ 60.17K￡ 60.17K

￡ 152.84M
￡ 152.84M￡ 152.84M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of APRO is ￡ 38.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.17K. The circulating supply of AT is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 152.84M.

APRO Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.14824
￡ 0.14824￡ 0.14824
24H Low
￡ 0.16041
￡ 0.16041￡ 0.16041
24H High

￡ 0.14824
￡ 0.14824￡ 0.14824

￡ 0.16041
￡ 0.16041￡ 0.16041

￡ 0.6424780236038868
￡ 0.6424780236038868￡ 0.6424780236038868

￡ 0.0578009463835444522
￡ 0.0578009463835444522￡ 0.0578009463835444522

+0.17%

+1.42%

+3.70%

+3.70%

APRO (AT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of APRO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0015622+1.42%
30 Days￡ +0.00897+6.23%
60 Days￡ +0.00317+2.11%
90 Days￡ +0.02508+19.63%
APRO Price Change Today

Today, AT recorded a change of ￡ +0.0015622 (+1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

APRO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00897 (+6.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

APRO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AT saw a change of ￡ +0.00317 (+2.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

APRO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.02508 (+19.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of APRO (AT)?

Check out the APRO Price History page now.

Analysis for APRO

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate APRO recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

APRO market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the AT market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

AT_USDT is currently trading above the 0.1577 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.15878, just below the R1 resistance level of 0.1593. The price remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, as both long and short positions are locked in a tight battle within the narrow range of 0.1577 to 0.1593. The overall market structure exhibits characteristics of oscillatory consolidation, without forming any clear directional breakout patterns. The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating some accumulation of short-term buying momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, and the fast and slow moving averages show signs of divergence, suggesting that bullish and bearish forces have not yet fully synchronized. Volatility remains low, with Bollinger Bands narrowing, reflecting a lack of strong directional driving forces in the market. As a result, buying and selling pressures appear balanced, with no significant bias observed at this stage. Near-term resistance lies at 0.1593, less than 0.4% away from the current price, making it an immediate key test level. Further resistance can be found around 0.1618, which would only become accessible if the R1 level is successfully breached. On the downside, near-term support is anchored at the 0.1577 pivot line, approximately 0.7% below the current price. A critical defensive level is positioned at 0.1552; a break below this threshold could potentially disrupt the short-term equilibrium of the market structure.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence APRO's prices?

APRO(AT) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Supply and demand dynamics - Market liquidity and trading volume directly impact price movements.

2. Market sentiment - Investor confidence and overall crypto market trends affect APRO valuation.

3. Technology developments - Updates, partnerships, and platform improvements can drive price changes.

4. Regulatory news - Government policies and compliance requirements influence investor behavior.

5. Trading volume - Higher activity typically increases price volatility.

6. Competition - Performance of similar projects affects relative positioning.

Why do people want to know APRO's price today?

People want to know APRO(AT) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, timing market entries/exits, assessing profit/loss, comparing performance against other assets, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for APRO

APRO (AT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
APRO (AT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of APRO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price APRO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking APRO Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest APRO in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with APRO? Buying AT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy APRO. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your APRO (AT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and APRO will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy APRO (AT) Guide

What can you do with APRO

Owning APRO allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying APRO (AT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is APRO (AT)

APRO is a decentralized oracle network tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing reliable, fast, and cost-effective data solutions. It aims to construct a secure and trustworthy computing platform by combining off-chain computing with on-chain verification. This approach extends data access and computing capabilities, offering customized computing logic services for decentralized application (DApp) businesses.

APRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official APRO Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightEthereum EcosystemInfrastructure

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APRO

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:36:37 (UTC+8)

APRO (AT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about APRO

AT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AT with leverage. Explore AT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade APRO (AT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live APRO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AT/USDT
￡0.111544
￡0.111544￡0.111544
+1.44%
393.76K (USDT)
AT/USDC
￡0.1112885
￡0.1112885￡0.1112885
+1.08%
357.92K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

AT
AT
GBP
GBP

1 AT = 0.1115732 GBP