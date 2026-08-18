APRO Price(AT)
The live APRO (AT) price today is ￡ 0.15284, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.15284 per AT.
APRO currently ranks #521 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.21M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between ￡ 0.14824 (low) and ￡ 0.16041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.6424780236038868, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0578009463835444522.
In short-term performance, AT moved +0.17% in the last hour and +3.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.17K.
No.521
25.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of APRO is ￡ 38.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.17K. The circulating supply of AT is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 152.84M.
+0.17%
+1.42%
+3.70%
+3.70%
Track the price changes of APRO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0015622
|+1.42%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00897
|+6.23%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.00317
|+2.11%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.02508
|+19.63%
Today, AT recorded a change of ￡ +0.0015622 (+1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00897 (+6.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, AT saw a change of ￡ +0.00317 (+2.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.02508 (+19.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of APRO (AT)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate APRO recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the AT market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
AT_USDT is currently trading above the 0.1577 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.15878, just below the R1 resistance level of 0.1593. The price remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, as both long and short positions are locked in a tight battle within the narrow range of 0.1577 to 0.1593. The overall market structure exhibits characteristics of oscillatory consolidation, without forming any clear directional breakout patterns. The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating some accumulation of short-term buying momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, and the fast and slow moving averages show signs of divergence, suggesting that bullish and bearish forces have not yet fully synchronized. Volatility remains low, with Bollinger Bands narrowing, reflecting a lack of strong directional driving forces in the market. As a result, buying and selling pressures appear balanced, with no significant bias observed at this stage. Near-term resistance lies at 0.1593, less than 0.4% away from the current price, making it an immediate key test level. Further resistance can be found around 0.1618, which would only become accessible if the R1 level is successfully breached. On the downside, near-term support is anchored at the 0.1577 pivot line, approximately 0.7% below the current price. A critical defensive level is positioned at 0.1552; a break below this threshold could potentially disrupt the short-term equilibrium of the market structure.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of APRO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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APRO is a decentralized oracle network tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing reliable, fast, and cost-effective data solutions. It aims to construct a secure and trustworthy computing platform by combining off-chain computing with on-chain verification. This approach extends data access and computing capabilities, offering customized computing logic services for decentralized application (DApp) businesses.
For a more in-depth understanding of APRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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