APRO Price Today

The live APRO (AT) price today is ￡ 0.15284, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.15284 per AT.

APRO currently ranks #521 by market capitalisation at ￡ 38.21M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between ￡ 0.14824 (low) and ￡ 0.16041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.6424780236038868, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0578009463835444522.

In short-term performance, AT moved +0.17% in the last hour and +3.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.17K.

APRO (AT) Market Information

Rank No.521 Market Cap ￡ 38.21M￡ 38.21M ￡ 38.21M Volume (24H) ￡ 60.17K￡ 60.17K ￡ 60.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 152.84M￡ 152.84M ￡ 152.84M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of APRO is ￡ 38.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.17K. The circulating supply of AT is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 152.84M.