OLAXBT Logo

OLAXBT Price(AIO)

1 AIO to USD Live Price:

$0.16749
$0.16749$0.16749
+8.14%1D
USD
OLAXBT (AIO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:18:38 (UTC+8)

OLAXBT (AIO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.14949
$ 0.14949$ 0.14949
24H Low
$ 0.17427
$ 0.17427$ 0.17427
24H High

$ 0.14949
$ 0.14949$ 0.14949

$ 0.17427
$ 0.17427$ 0.17427

$ 0.20548860379382622
$ 0.20548860379382622$ 0.20548860379382622

$ 0.04215223361578995
$ 0.04215223361578995$ 0.04215223361578995

+3.00%

+8.14%

-6.37%

-6.37%

OLAXBT (AIO) real-time price is $ 0.16749. Over the past 24 hours, AIO traded between a low of $ 0.14949 and a high of $ 0.17427, showing active market volatility. AIO's all-time high price is $ 0.20548860379382622, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04215223361578995.

In terms of short-term performance, AIO has changed by +3.00% over the past hour, +8.14% over 24 hours, and -6.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OLAXBT (AIO) Market Information

No.662

$ 38.56M
$ 38.56M$ 38.56M

$ 287.03K
$ 287.03K$ 287.03K

$ 167.49M
$ 167.49M$ 167.49M

230.25M
230.25M 230.25M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.02%

BSC

The current Market Cap of OLAXBT is $ 38.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 287.03K. The circulating supply of AIO is 230.25M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 167.49M.

OLAXBT (AIO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OLAXBT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0126074+8.14%
30 Days$ +0.01455+9.51%
60 Days$ +0.08422+101.14%
90 Days$ +0.14749+737.45%
OLAXBT Price Change Today

Today, AIO recorded a change of $ +0.0126074 (+8.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OLAXBT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01455 (+9.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OLAXBT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIO saw a change of $ +0.08422 (+101.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OLAXBT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.14749 (+737.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OLAXBT (AIO)?

Check out the OLAXBT Price History page now.

What is OLAXBT (AIO)

OlaXBT is a Web3 AI-powered market intelligence platform built on the BNB Smart Chain. The project leverages reinforcement learning (RL) and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) marketplace, enabling users to build their own agentic systems by combining trading modules, MCP toolkits, and agents for generating trading signals and analysis. The native token, AIO, supports transaction fees, vault staking, and governance. The platform features a no-code chatbot interface and a Langflow-alike agent builder, allowing users to create and customize AI agents for trading and asset management. The MCP marketplace facilitates agent trading and monetization.

OLAXBT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OLAXBT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OLAXBT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OLAXBT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OLAXBT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OLAXBT (AIO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OLAXBT (AIO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OLAXBT.

Check the OLAXBT price prediction now!

OLAXBT (AIO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OLAXBT (AIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OLAXBT (AIO)

Looking for how to buy OLAXBT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OLAXBT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIO to Local Currencies

1 OLAXBT(AIO) to VND
4,407.49935
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AUD
A$0.2545848
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to GBP
0.1256175
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to EUR
0.1440414
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to USD
$0.16749
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MYR
RM0.703458
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TRY
7.0295553
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to JPY
¥25.79346
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ARS
ARS$240.6462822
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to RUB
13.4410725
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to INR
14.8513383
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to IDR
Rp2,791.4988834
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PHP
9.8701857
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to EGP
￡E.7.9139025
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BRL
R$0.8994213
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to CAD
C$0.2328111
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BDT
20.4723027
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to NGN
243.0899613
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to COP
$654.2578125
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ZAR
R.2.8959021
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to UAH
7.0429545
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TZS
T.Sh.411.52293
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to VES
Bs36.68031
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to CLP
$157.77558
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PKR
Rs47.2857768
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to KZT
88.5251646
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to THB
฿5.4333756
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TWD
NT$5.1436179
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AED
د.إ0.6146883
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to CHF
Fr0.133992
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to HKD
HK$1.2997224
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AMD
֏64.098423
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MAD
.د.م1.5442578
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MXN
$3.0968901
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SAR
ريال0.6280875
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ETB
Br25.609221
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to KES
KSh21.6380331
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to JOD
د.أ0.11875041
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PLN
0.6113385
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to RON
лв0.7336062
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SEK
kr1.5777558
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BGN
лв0.2813832
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to HUF
Ft56.10915
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to CZK
3.5156151
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to KWD
د.ك0.05125194
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ILS
0.5443425
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BOB
Bs1.155681
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AZN
0.284733
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TJS
SM1.540908
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to GEL
0.4555728
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AOA
Kz153.5196591
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BHD
.د.ب0.06297624
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BMD
$0.16749
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to DKK
kr1.0769607
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to HNL
L4.3999623
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MUR
7.6325193
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to NAD
$2.8657539
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to NOK
kr1.6832745
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to NZD
$0.2897577
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PAB
B/.0.16749
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PGK
K0.7135074
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to QAR
ر.ق0.6096636
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to RSD
дин.16.9282143
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to UZS
soʻm2,017.9513431
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ALL
L13.9284684
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ANG
ƒ0.2998071
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to AWG
ƒ0.2998071
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BBD
$0.33498
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BAM
KM0.2813832
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BIF
Fr495.43542
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BND
$0.2160621
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BSD
$0.16749
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to JMD
$26.7632271
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to KHR
672.6498894
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to KMF
Fr70.84827
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to LAK
3,641.0868837
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to LKR
රු50.9856309
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MDL
L2.8389555
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MGA
Ar751.075407
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MOP
P1.33992
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MVR
2.562597
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MWK
MK290.7810639
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to MZN
MT10.7042859
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to NPR
रु23.6227896
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to PYG
1,187.83908
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to RWF
Fr243.02799
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SBD
$1.3784427
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SCR
2.3230863
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SRD
$6.4718136
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SVC
$1.4638626
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to SZL
L2.8657539
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TMT
m0.5878899
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TND
د.ت0.49175064
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to TTD
$1.1339073
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to UGX
Sh583.53516
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to XAF
Fr94.63185
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to XCD
$0.452223
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to XOF
Fr94.63185
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to XPF
Fr17.08398
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BWP
P2.2292919
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to BZD
$0.3366549
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to CVE
$15.878052
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to DJF
Fr29.64573
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to DOP
$10.7495082
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to DZD
د.ج21.7686753
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to FJD
$0.3785274
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to GNF
Fr1,456.32555
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to GTQ
Q1.2812985
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to GYD
$35.038908
1 OLAXBT(AIO) to ISK
kr20.60127

OLAXBT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OLAXBT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OLAXBT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OLAXBT

How much is OLAXBT (AIO) worth today?
The live AIO price in USD is 0.16749 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIO to USD price?
The current price of AIO to USD is $ 0.16749. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OLAXBT?
The market cap for AIO is $ 38.56M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIO?
The circulating supply of AIO is 230.25M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIO?
AIO achieved an ATH price of 0.20548860379382622 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIO?
AIO saw an ATL price of 0.04215223361578995 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIO is $ 287.03K USD.
Will AIO go higher this year?
AIO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:18:38 (UTC+8)

OLAXBT (AIO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

