OlaXBT is a Web3 AI-powered market intelligence platform built on the BNB Smart Chain. The project leverages reinforcement learning (RL) and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) marketplace, enabling users to build their own agentic systems by combining trading modules, MCP toolkits, and agents for generating trading signals and analysis. The native token, AIO, supports transaction fees, vault staking, and governance. The platform features a no-code chatbot interface and a Langflow-alike agent builder, allowing users to create and customize AI agents for trading and asset management. The MCP marketplace facilitates agent trading and monetization.

OLAXBT (AIO) Tokenomics

For a more in-depth understanding of OLAXBT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OLAXBT How much is OLAXBT (AIO) worth today? The live AIO price in USD is 0.16749 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AIO to USD price? $ 0.16749 . Check out The current price of AIO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of OLAXBT? The market cap for AIO is $ 38.56M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AIO? The circulating supply of AIO is 230.25M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIO? AIO achieved an ATH price of 0.20548860379382622 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIO? AIO saw an ATL price of 0.04215223361578995 USD . What is the trading volume of AIO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIO is $ 287.03K USD . Will AIO go higher this year? AIO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

