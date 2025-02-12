Silo Staked SEI Price (ISEI)
The live price of Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) today is 0.238986 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ISEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silo Staked SEI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.22K USD
- Silo Staked SEI price change within the day is -1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0039761680090772.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0945305060.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.1454081638.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.2169915901249424.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0039761680090772
|-1.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0945305060
|-39.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1454081638
|-60.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2169915901249424
|-47.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silo Staked SEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-1.63%
-1.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid Staking token for Sei
|1 ISEI to AUD
A$0.37759788
|1 ISEI to GBP
￡0.1911888
|1 ISEI to EUR
€0.22942656
|1 ISEI to USD
$0.238986
|1 ISEI to MYR
RM1.06587756
|1 ISEI to TRY
₺8.60827572
|1 ISEI to JPY
¥36.42863598
|1 ISEI to RUB
₽23.06453886
|1 ISEI to INR
₹20.7439848
|1 ISEI to IDR
Rp3,917.80265184
|1 ISEI to PHP
₱13.90181562
|1 ISEI to EGP
￡E.12.05206398
|1 ISEI to BRL
R$1.37655936
|1 ISEI to CAD
C$0.33936012
|1 ISEI to BDT
৳29.02723956
|1 ISEI to NGN
₦358.837479
|1 ISEI to UAH
₴9.96332634
|1 ISEI to VES
Bs14.33916
|1 ISEI to PKR
Rs66.67948386
|1 ISEI to KZT
₸120.94364502
|1 ISEI to THB
฿8.13508344
|1 ISEI to TWD
NT$7.84352052
|1 ISEI to CHF
Fr0.21747726
|1 ISEI to HKD
HK$1.86170094
|1 ISEI to MAD
.د.م2.39702958