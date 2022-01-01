Why Choose MEXC
We offer you security, efficiency, and variety.
- Safe & Secure Platform
Our industry-leading security and financial stability keep your identity and funds safe and secure.
- Fast Crypto Listing
We launch new and high-quality crypto projects efficiently with good liquidity.
- Wide Crypto Variety
We rank top among first-tier exchanges with the highest number of listed crypto.
Discover Our Products
Trade a variety of products with MEXC based on your preferences.
- Spot
1,500+ crypto available for you to trade at the best rates.Trade Now
- Futures
Up to 200x leverage across futures contracts. You can use Futures to hedge your spot positions.Trade Now
- Leveraged ETFs
No margin or risk of liquidation. Trade our leveraged ETFs here simply like spot trades.Trade Now
ซื้อขายได้ทุกที่ด้วยแอป MEXC
รองรับ iOS, Android และ Windows เต็มรูปแบบ
จัดการพอร์ตโฟลิโอของท่านได้อย่างง่ายดาย
เปลี่ยนเป็นนักเทรดมืออาชีพผ่านแพลตฟอร์มบริการแบบครบวงจรที่มีฟีเจอร์ประสิทธิภาพสูงของเรา พร้อมความเร็วในการดำเนินการสูงและค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำ
รองรับหลากหลายแพลตฟอร์ม
ซื้อและแลกเปลี่ยนโทเค็นที่ชื่นชอบทั้งหมดบนแอพ MEXC ได้อย่างง่ายดายทุกที่ทุกเวลา