What is ()

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, the MX ecosystem is gradually improved each day in order to empower users and builders. The main focus of MX Token is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX is also the proof of MEXC community's rights. Holders have the right to vote on business decisions, team elections and gain priority participation in activities, etc. MEXC also fully adopts the community's voting proposals and restructures the rights and interests allocation mechanism based on the results of voting. Starting from January 2022, 40% of the entire profit of the platform will be allocated to the repurchase and burning of MX from the secondary market on a quarterly basis. The initial total supply of MX is 1 billion tokens. 550 million tokens have currently been destroyed, and the goal of 100 million tokens in circulation remains unchanged. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings. In addition, MX has practical applications, such as 20% transaction fee deduction on the trading platform MEXC.com.

is listed on MEXC, which means that you could easily purchase, hold, transfer and stake these coins now on our platform! If you would like to know more information about this token please visit our digital asset introduction page.



You also can:

- Check staking availability

- Read reviews and analytics about on our blog

How to buy ()

Looking for how to buy some ? Process has never been easier! You can easily purchase tokens on MEXC by just following our simple guides via this link.

Resource

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.