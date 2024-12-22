Hacash Diamond Price (HACD)
The live price of Hacash Diamond (HACD) today is 34.15 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.54M USD. HACD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hacash Diamond Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.47K USD
- Hacash Diamond price change within the day is +2.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 103.59K USD
Get real-time price updates of the HACD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HACD price information.
During today, the price change of Hacash Diamond to USD was $ +0.872494.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hacash Diamond to USD was $ +9.6069653050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hacash Diamond to USD was $ -1.8420851500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hacash Diamond to USD was $ -13.95004036092805.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.872494
|+2.62%
|30 Days
|$ +9.6069653050
|+28.13%
|60 Days
|$ -1.8420851500
|-5.39%
|90 Days
|$ -13.95004036092805
|-29.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hacash Diamond: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+2.62%
-11.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hacash Diamond (HACD) is the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Hacash layer 1. Each HACD is uniquely composed of six letters inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN, resulting in a total of 16,777,216 possible HACDs. The first HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined and generated through a bidding process on May 16, 2019. Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a finite total supply and is produced through mining. However, a maximum of 58 HACDs can be mined each day, with the mining difficulty continuously increasing. Theoretically, it would take about 800 years to mine all HACDs, but like gold, they have a defined total quantity that can never be fully mined. In terms of currency usage, HACD is primarily utilized for value storage. The production of HACD requires not only mining but also bidding using HAC(Hacash). The completed bids result in the destruction of HAC, thus regulating HAC's supply to maintain its purchasing power stability. In the NFT space, HACD is recognized as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT, and daily on-chain auction NFT. It is also referred to as a "visual Bitcoin." Additionally, each HACD can be transformed into different artistic forms based on unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, adding to its value as a unique art collectible.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HACD to AUD
A$54.2985
|1 HACD to GBP
￡26.9785
|1 HACD to EUR
€32.4425
|1 HACD to USD
$34.15
|1 HACD to MYR
RM153.675
|1 HACD to TRY
₺1,201.7385
|1 HACD to JPY
¥5,342.426
|1 HACD to RUB
₽3,515.401
|1 HACD to INR
₹2,900.701
|1 HACD to IDR
Rp550,806.3745
|1 HACD to PHP
₱2,009.0445
|1 HACD to EGP
￡E.1,737.552
|1 HACD to BRL
R$207.632
|1 HACD to CAD
C$48.8345
|1 HACD to BDT
৳4,064.1915
|1 HACD to NGN
₦52,781.8985
|1 HACD to UAH
₴1,426.4455
|1 HACD to VES
Bs1,741.65
|1 HACD to PKR
Rs9,467.4045
|1 HACD to KZT
₸17,860.7915
|1 HACD to THB
฿1,164.8565
|1 HACD to TWD
NT$1,114.3145
|1 HACD to CHF
Fr30.3935
|1 HACD to HKD
HK$265.3455
|1 HACD to MAD
.د.م342.183